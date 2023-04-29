Telangana emerging as a sports hub: Srinivas Goud

Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud advised the youth to develop skills and excel in sports and games by making use of the facilities being provided by the government

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Minister V Srinivas Goud inaugurated a mini-stadium and indoor stadium at Kallur in Khammam district on Saturday.

Khammam: Telangana has been emerging as a sports hub as the State government has taken measures to develop infrastructure across the State, stated Sports and Youth Services Minister V Srinivas Goud.

He along with MPs Nama Nageshwar Rao and Vaddiraju Ravichandra, MLA S Venkata Veeraiah and district Collector VP Gautham inaugurated a Greenfield mini-stadium and indoor stadium built with Rs 3.40 crore at Kallur in the district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion the minister advised the youth to develop skills and excel in sports and games by making use of the facilities being provided by the government. He wanted the youth to strive to secure government jobs in sports quota.

The government laid special focus on sports development in the State. Summer coaching camps would be organised in Khammam and other districts in the State to train youngsters in sports and games, youth have to make effective use of such camps, Srinivas Goud said.

MP Nageshwar Rao informed that as many as 13, 570 mini stadiums were being developed in Telangana. With the proactive measures by the State government, Telangana sports persons were excelling at national and international events.

Collector Gautham stated that sports stadiums used to be available for college level players in the past, but now the government has been developing stadiums in Assembly constituencies in addition to the district headquarters.

With the efforts of the local MLA and officials, the construction of the stadium at Kallur in Sathupalli constituency was able to be completed within a year. Facilities for football, volleyball, table tennis, chess, basketball and athletics were made available at the stadium, the Collector added.

The minister distributed sports kits to sportspersons and inaugurated a statue of Sarvai Papanna Goud at Gangaram in the constituency. Rajya Sabha member Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy, the district sports officer Parandhama Reddy, DEO Somashekhara Sharma and others were present.

