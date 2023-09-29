Telangana Energy Requirement to reach 97,547 MU during 2024-25, CEA Report

According to data released by Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Telangana's annual peak energy demand is expected to reach 18,501 MW and the anticipated energy requirement is likely to be 97,547 million units during the financial year 2024-25.

29 September 23

Hyderabad: Telangana’s power demand is witnessing a significant upswing in the last few years due to growth in diversified sectors like industries, information technology, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and infrastructure contributing to its development.

As per the CEA report, the peak demand is expected to be as high as 18,501 MW during September, while the energy requirement is likely to reach 8,622 MU in December and 10,177 MU in March 2025. Telangana is behind Tamil Nadu in both power peak demand and energy requirement among the Southern States. The annual peak demand of Tamil Nadu is likely to touch 20,806 MW and energy requirement is likely to reach 132,871 mu during 2024-25 fiscal.

In Telangana, the energy requirement will be high during August (8,554 mu), September (8,514 mu), September (8,213 mu), December (8622 mu), January (9,054 mu), February (9,502 mu) and March (10,177 mu) during the next fiscal. Similarly, the peak demand is likely to touch 16,642 MW in August, 18,501 MW in September, 17,653 MW in October and 18,242 MW in December next year. It is likely to touch 17,266 MW in January, 17,732 MW February and 17,666 MW in March 2025.

As per the National Electricity Plan (NEP) for 2022-2032, the energy demand in Telangana is estimated to grow by 5 per cent to 6 per cent a year till 2030-31. Hyderabad, which is the growth engine of the State, presents energy requirement is 21,799 million units and is likely to increase to 30,054 mu by 2024-25 and 39,267 mu in 2029-30.

According to Energy Department officials, Telangana’s contracted installed power capacity which currently stands at 18,567 MW is likely to touch 25,000 MW by next year, with the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO) expecting the construction of 4,000 MW (5×800 MW) Yadadri thermal power station to be completed in December and Ramagundam Super Thermal Power Station becoming operational.