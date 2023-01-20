Telangana: English practicals in Intermediate from next academic year

20 January 23

Hyderabad: Starting with the next academic year, the intermediate students in the State will have practical exam for English language as well.

To improve the English language skills, particularly spoken and comprehension of the students, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate

Education (TS BIE) has decided on introducing English practicals from 2023-24.

Presently, there are no practicals for the English language for intermediate students. However, there are practicals for general streams- physics, chemistry, botany and zoology and for various vocational courses.

Just like for the sciences stream, the junior college managements have to set up English labs in their respective colleges. These labs will train students in improving the spoken language skills and also better comprehension. Using the computers, students can record their spoken English skills and check the pronunciation, sentence formation and other grammatical errors, if any, using the testing software.

“The skills of students in speaking English will be tested as part of the practical exam. Modalities are being worked out. It will be implemented from the next academic year i.e., 2023-24 for the first year students. We have not yet decided on whether to introduce it for the second-year students,” said Navin Mittal, Secretary, TS BIE. Meanwhile, the Board is contemplating introduction of jumbling system for the intermediate practical examinations for both general and vocational courses that are scheduled to be held from February 15 to March 2.

If implemented, students from one junior college will have to appear for practical examinations in a different junior college. As per the present practice, students appear for practical examinations in their respective colleges