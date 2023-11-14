Telangana: Enhanced accessibility measures in polling stations for voters with disabilities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:16 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

Mahabubabad: In a bid to ensure accessibility to all voters during the upcoming elections, District Election Officer and Collector K Shashanka said that they were providing wheelchair facilities across all polling stations in the district.

Reviewing the preparations here on Tuesday, he stressed the significance of accommodating the disabled and the elderly voters. “Every polling station in the district will be equipped with wheelchairs to assist voters with disabilities,” said Collector Shashanka.

Highlighting the logistical scale of the initiative, the District Election Officer revealed that 348 wheelchairs would be stationed across 348 locations within the Dornakal Constituencies and Mahabubabad Assembly constituencies. These arrangements, spanning 539 polling stations, aim to facilitate smooth access for voters on polling day.

To ensure timely deployment, Tahsildars have been tasked with overseeing the distribution of wheelchairs from mandal offices to municipalities under the guidance of Anganwadi supervisors by the 25th of this month.

Additionally, the Collector outlined a volunteer initiative, targeting 17-year-old persons, irrespective of their political affiliations, to serve as wheelchair assistants. These volunteers will receive recognition in the form of T-shirts and hats for their service.

With the elections slated for the 30th of this month, a comprehensive plan has been put in place to position wheelchairs in schools, ready for use across the 348 designated polling locations.