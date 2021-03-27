Telangana: ERC to continue on existing power tariff for electric vehicles

The tariff was determined in respect of electric vehicle charging stations/battery swap.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission on Saturday considered the request of Telangana State power distribution companies (TS Discoms) for continuation of the existing tariff along with cross subsidy and additional surcharge with effect from April 1 this year.

The tariff was determined in respect of electric vehicle charging stations/battery swap as also in respect of concessional tariff to HMWSSB would also continue from April 1 till TS Discoms file their regular proposals.

It will be applicable till an order is passed by the Commission on retail supply tariffs, cross subsidy surcharge and additional surcharge for the financial year 2021-22, said Commission Chairman T Sriranga Rao while responding to an Interlocutory Application (IA) filed by Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) and Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL).

The Commission had earlier passed necessary orders determining tariff in the matter of special category and tariff for electric vehicle charging stations/battery swap in the State.

The Commission had extended the concessional tariff to Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) as per policy directions of the State Government.

Accordingly, the retail supply tariffs, cross subsidy surcharge and additional surcharge as applicable on March 31,2019 are continued and made applicable and can be levied from April 1 pending disposal of the application finally subject to the communication of the State government conveying the commitment of subsidy.

