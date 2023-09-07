Telangana: Erravelli villagers walk to Yadadri, pray for KCR’s hat-trick victory

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 07:57 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Eravelly villagers of Siddipet district going on Padayatra on Wednesday from Erravelly to Yadadri Temple.

Siddipet: Praying for the victory of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Gajwel and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to retain power in Telangana for the third consecutive time, over 150 people went on a “padayatra” from Erravelli village to Yadagirigutta.

They started their yatra at 11 am on Wednesday. Braving the rains, they reached the Yadadri temple by 6.30 pm the same day by walking 40 km. Though the route had continuous rains throughout Wednesday, the team managed to complete the walkathon as per the planned schedule. En route the journey, the team also offered prayers at eight temples. They also garlanded the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Along their journey, they raised slogans “Malli Sare Kavali, Care Ravali” (we need KCR again, the car should return to power). Speaking to Telangana Today, Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) chairman Balaraju said Gajwel constituency had undergone a transformation during the last nine years under the rule of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The Chief Minister had developed Erravelli into a model village by providing all facilities. Since the entire village wanted to continue the development activity further, they had decided to go for the padayatra to pray for Rao’s victory from Gajwel with a huge margin and also for the victory of BRS in Telangana, he added.

MLC Dr V Yadava Reddy, DCCB Director Anji Reddy and MPP (Markook) Pandu Goud expressed their solidarity by participating in the rally at the beginning after flagging off it. Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Prathapa Reddy also joined them in the middle of the walkathon and walked for a few kilometres. The team offered special prayers at Yadadri Temple, and eight other temples in the name of the Chief Minister. BRS leaders Bikshapathi, Kanakaiah, Krishna, and Venkat Reddy led the yatra.

