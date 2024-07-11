Telangana faces fertilizer shortage even as Kharif operations pick up pace

The government has been flooded with complaints on non-availability of fertilisers from different districts in May and June.

By D.Chandrabhaskar Rao Published Date - 11 July 2024, 06:22 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The fertilizer consumption in the State is on the increase in proportion to the rise in the crop area. The increasing demand is also triggering a simultaneous shortage of diammonium phosphate (DAP).

The State had set an eight percent higher target for raising crops during the Vanakalam (Kharif) season 2024-25. As per the Kharif action plan, the crop area was projected to cross the 0.52 crore acre mark as against 1.40 crore acres during Kharif last year. The overall fertiliser requirement for the season was projected to be over 24.40 lakh metric tonnes. While the requirement of urea alone was pegged at 10.40 lakh tonnes, the need for NPP (Nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium) was estimated to be over 10 lakh metric tonnes. Besides this, DAP consumption during the season was estimated to be over 2.4 lakh metric tonnes.

However, the government has been flooded with complaints on non-availability of fertilisers from different districts in May and June. The pre-monsoon showers had resulted in extensive sowing of different crops including cotton. The use of fertilisers had come down in pockets that experienced dry spell in the second half of June. However, with the Kharif activity picking up in a big way, the demand for fertilisers is on the rise. Though there was no shortage of urea, when it comes to DAP, farmers are resenting over its non-availability. With the Kharif operations gaining momentum in the State, the need for DAP is being felt increasingly.

DAP is commonly used by the farmers at the time of transplantation. This is because DAP provides essential nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus, which are crucial for the early stages of plant growth. The paddy transplantation is yet to gain momentum as a majority of the irrigation projects are yet to get inflows to support the paddy ayacut. The paddy sowings, which are more or less restricted to the rain-fed areas so far, will take off in the command of the major projects, the demand for DAP is expected to be doubled in the State. The State has been pointing out its accusing finger at the Centre for the poor supplies of DAP in the State. As against an overall requirement of 1.12 lakh metric tonnes of DAP during April and May last, the State received only 43,000 metric tonnes of DAP.

The State has asked for at least 80,000 metric tonnes of DAP from the Centre in July. In response to the repeated pleas made by the tate, the Centre had assured the State government of timely supplies of all fertilisers to Telangana farmers. However, the delivery schedule is still uncertain.