Telangana: Farmer attacked over land dispute in Mahabubnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 August 2024, 02:52 PM

Mahabubnagar: Tension prevailed in Katavaram village under Addakal mandal in the district on Tuesday after a farmer was brutally attacked by unidentified persons over an alleged land dispute. His condition is said to be critical.

According to reports, armed with sticks and other weapons, a group of persons entered into an argument with Kollampally, a farmer in his fields at Katavaram.

In the midst of arguments, the persons attacked Kollampally with sticks and boulders, resulting in grievous injuries. Locals immediately shifted him to Mahabubnagar Government General Hospital, the reports said.

Land disputes related crimes are increasing in erstwhile Mahabubnagar. In June, three persons sustained injuries when two families clashed over a land dispute at Chinnadarpally village in Hanwada.

In another incident in the same month, G Sanju, a 28 year-old was brutally thrashed and killed by others over a land dispute in Chinnaporla village of Utkoor mandal Narayanpet.