Telangana farmers face distress as they take to streets seeking Rythu Bandhu assistance

Farmers held a prominent position in Telangana, however, in the past few months, unprecedented protests have erupted in various regions across the state, marking a significant shift in the prevailing scenario.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 January 2024, 09:33 PM

Hyderabad: For nearly 10 years, the farmer was king in Telangana. However, over the last couple of months, hitherto unheard of protests are being witnessed in multiple areas across the State.

What is disturbing is that these protests have been for the most basic needs of a farmer, from getting water released for the Yasangi season, over erratic power supply, over shortage of fertilisers, and most importantly, over the inordinate delay in release of the crucial Rythu Bandhu financial assistance.

However, even as official figures show that over 12 lakh farmers are still waiting for the money to reach their bank accounts even as February draws near, the State government has been insisting that all is well, with conflicting statements from the Chief Minister, Ministers and officials on the disbursal of the Rythu Bandhu funds and on the launch of the Congress version of the same, Rythu Bharosa.

When contacted, Agriculture Department officials said that in the given conditions, the priority of the State government was the small and marginal farmers.

As on Thursday, Rythu Bandhu payments were completed for all farmers with a land holding of up to four acres, they claimed, stating that they would reach out to the rest at the earliest.

“The payments were completed in respect of 53 lakh farmers. It is due only for another 12 lakh farmers,“ they said.

“As it was already committed by the government, the disbursement gained momentum this week. The remittances have started for farmers with land holding ranging from three acres to five acres.

Moves are afoot for ensuing the payment to every farmers figuring in the list of about 65 lakh Rythu Bandhu beneficiaries for Yasangi without further delay,” they said.

The issues involved in remittances were not so much with agriculture and more of them were related to finances.

The payments were being made as part of the commitment under the previous budget. The government has realised that Rythu Bandhu was the ideal way to help the farmers enhance the productivity and break the vicious cycle of indebtedness. Again, the scheme implementation is season-bound and in addition to this, over 6.3 lakhs loan accounts of the farmers were already added to the NPA list in the State for defaulting on their loans, an official said.

The Yasangi operations are in full swing. So is the case with Rythu Bandhu disbursements, they insisted. Reports from districts however do not quite substantiate the official version.

7 lakh farmers wait in Nalgonda

For instance, the total number of beneficiaries of Rythu Bandhu in erstwhile Nalgonda district was 11,08,679. However, only over four lakh farmers have got the financial assistance so far.

More than 2 lakh farmers wait in erstwhile Medak

A majority of farmers are still waiting to receive their share of the Yasangi Rythu Bandhu even though January is coming to an end. While the Yasangi transplantation of paddy and other crops have nearly been completed, a major share of the Rythu Bandhu funds are yet to reach the farmer.

According to Agriculture officials, there were 3.52 lakh eligible farmers to receive Rs 375 crore as Rythu Bandhu input for Yasangi in Sangareddy district. So far, 2.43 lakh farmers received Rs 115 crore. In Siddipet district, there were about 3 lakh farmers who were eligible for nearly Rs 300 crore of the Rythu Bandhu benefit.

Here, 2.18 lakh farmers have received Rs.104 crore so far. In Medak district, there were 2.80 lakh farmers eligible for Rs 200 crore. However, the government has disbursed only Rs.86 crore to 2.05 lakh farmers in the district. While the farmers in Medak district with land below 2 acres have got Rythu Bandhu, the farmers in Siddipet district with below 3 acres have got it. The figures vary from mandal to mandal.

Disbursal drags on in Khammam

The total number of farmers in Khammam district is 3,42,803 and the amount to be credited is Rs 370.30 crore. Investment support has been given to 2,23,684 farmers by crediting an amount of Rs 118.07 crore into their bank accounts. So far, farmers with land holding of two acres have been given Rythu Bandhu. The transfer of amount to farmers with above two acres and below three acres is under progress, officials said.