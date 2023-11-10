Telangana: Farmers warned against drying paddy on roads

The Police Commissioner warned that cases would be booked against farmers found drying paddy on roads.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:21 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Police Commissioner Kalmeshwar Shingenavar on Friday urged farmers not to use the Highways and other roads as a place to dry their paddy, which is in violation of the traffic laws and dangerous to commuters.

Stating that legal action could be taken against farmers for accidents caused by paddy placed on roads under Indian Penal Code (IPC), he cautioned that cases could be booked under Section 304 (unintentional murder) hich carries maximum punishment of 10 year jail term, apart from imposing heavy fines if people lose their lives due to paddy placed on roads.

Farmers drying their crops along National Highways was causing road accidents, posing a threat to the lives of commuters, especially those riding bikes and three-wheelers during night times, he said, adding that five persons lost their lives last year and in last three months four people lost their lives after their vehicle skidded due to paddy spread on roads in the district.