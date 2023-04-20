Telangana: Father, son die in road accident in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:06 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Nalgonda: A father and son died on the spot in a road accident on National Highway No. 365 on the outskirts of Nalgonda on Thursday.

The accident took place when the car, in which the victims were traveling, lost control and hit a roadside culvert. The father and son were going to Hyderabad from Jangaon in a car.

More details are awaited.