Nalgonda: CHC operation theatre set on fire at Nakrekal

The staff noticed smoke from the operation theatre at 2.30 am and immediately doused the fire. Furniture and medical equipment worth over Rs.2 lakh were damaged in the incident.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Nalgonda: Unidentified persons set on fire the operation theatre in the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Nakrekal in the district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The timely reaction of the CHC staff averted a major mishap as there were 25 in-patients in the labour ward and male wards situated adjacent to the theatre.

CHC Superintendent Dr G Sridha Naidu said surgeries were performed in the operation theatre till late in the night.

“After dousing the fire, we found that dry grass and paper were thrown into the operation theatre by breaking one of its windows after which they were set on fire,” Dr. Naidu said.

The theatre had two oxygen cylinders too, with the CHC staff managed to prevent from exploding by dousing the fire just in time.

Nakrekal Inspector Raghava Rao said a case was filed on the incident following a complaint from the CHC Superintendent. “We are examining footage from CCTV cameras installed in the CHC area,” he said.