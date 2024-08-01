Telangana: Father ties up son in gunny bag and dumps him in lake

According to reports, the father, after thrashing the boy, tied his hands and legs with a rope and packed him in a gunny bag. He took the bag in an autorickshaw to the town outskirts and dumped the bag in the lake.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 11:08 PM

Nagarkurnool: Vexed with his son’s negligence towards studies, a father tied up an eight-year old boy into a gunny bag and dumped him in a lake at Kollapur in the district. Fortunately, locals who saw this rushed into the water and rescued the boy.

A shepherd, who was rearing sheep, noticed the father dumping the bag in the water and shouted at him. When asked, he replied that it was a dog, the shepherd said.

“As the bag was being opened, the boy was crying and telling his father that he would go to school. His hands and legs were tied with a rope,” the shepherd was seen explaining in a video, which went viral on social media platforms.