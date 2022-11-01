Telangana: Financial support extended to kin of TRS activist

Khammam: Several leaders of the TRS including Ministers and local MLA came to the rescue of a party activist’s family by extending financial assistance and by boosting the family’s morale.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Minister G Jagadish Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra and former GHMC Mayor Bothu Rammohan extended condolences to the bereaved family of a TRS activist, Tadishetti Jagdish Kumar of Ramanthapur in Hyderabad, who passed away recently.

The TRS activist fell down from a building in Puttapaka of Narayanapuram mandal during Munugode by-election campaign recently and died due to severe injuries. Ravichandra and Rammohan met Jagdish’s wife Padmaja and his sons Sachin and Tarun at their residence.

They handed over an amount of Rs 18 lakh to Padmaja and told the family members that minister Rama Rao promised to provide a job to Jagdish’s younger son Tarun.

Ravichandra arranged to and fro flight tickets for Jagadish’s eldest son Sachin, studying in the USA, to attend his father’s funeral. The MP also made arrangements for Jagadish’s funeral, said a release from the MP’s office here on Tuesday.