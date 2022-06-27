Telangana: Fire engulfs TSRTC bus near Jadcherla, passengers safe

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:03 AM, Mon - 27 June 22

Hyderabad: Passengers aboard an TSRTC bus escaped from certain death after fire broke out and completly gutted the bus near Chittiboinpally village on National Highway 44 om Monday morning.

Reports said the bus was on its way from Kurnool to Hyderabad. As the bus was reaching Chitti Boyinpally village near Jadcherla town of Mahabubnagar district, fire broke out in the engine. The bus driver immediately pulled over and evacuated the passengers. Even as the passengers got out of the bus, flames engulfed it and the vehicle was completely gutted.

The bus driver called the Fire service but by the time fire tenders reached the spot, it was completely gutted.