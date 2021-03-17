Telangana first in women’s safety: Cyberabad CP

Month-long International Women’s Day celebration by Metrochem API in association with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council concluded at Kazipally

By | Published: 10:53 pm

Hyderabad: The month-long International Women’s Day celebration by Metrochem API in association with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council was concluded at Kazipally in Patancheru on Wednesday.

Metrochem chairman and managing director NV Rao said 25 per cent of the company’s workforce was women, and all steps for women’s safety were being taken.

Addressing the gathering, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the efforts of pharma companies during the pandemic had helped the police a lot. “The priority of the government and police is safety of women. Telangana Police’s She Team is a novel concept, and the State stands first in the country in safety and security of women,” Sajjanar said, also appreciating women police personnel for their initiatives to ensure women’s safety.

Sangareddy SP Chandra Sekhar Reddy and Anasuya, DCP (Women and Children Safety Wing) were also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .