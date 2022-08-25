Over 65k engineering seats up for grabs in Telangana

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Published Date - 12:25 AM, Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: For this academic year i.e., 2022-23, a total of 65,633 engineering seats under convener quota are up for grabs in the first phase of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 admission counselling.

Of these seats, 17,154 seats are available in the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) course followed by 11,375 seats in the Electronics and Communication Engineering programme. Likewise, 7,032 seats are available for admission in the CSE Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning course.

For those who want to make a career in Data Science and Cyber Security, there are 3,549 and 1,680 seats respectively in various engineering colleges across the State. Similarly, the Information Technology programme has 4,692 seats on offer. The core courses Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Civil Engineering and Mechanical Engineering have 5,337, 4,548 and 4,284 seats respectively.

The total number of seats could go up as the State government was to issue an order permitting seats in a few colleges, a senior official said.

Meanwhile, a total of 58,807 candidates paid the processing fee and booked a slot for certificate verification till the last count on Wednesday. Also, 18,636 students attended certificate verification and 2,314 candidates exercised web options till the last count on Wednesday.

The last date for paying the processing fee and slot booking for certificate verification is August 29. The deadline for verification of certificates for candidates who booked the slot is August 30. The candidates who took part in the certificate verification must exercise web options up to September 2.

Candidates were advised to exercise as many number of options as possible so as to get allotment in a better college and course

The first phase of seat allotment will be released on September 6. A detailed notification, list of help line centers, list of courses and last rank statements of TS EAMCET-2021 admissions have been placed on the website https://tseamcet.nic.in.