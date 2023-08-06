Telangana: Five Bills passed in Legislative Council

The Legislative Council on Sunday passed five important Bills, including the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences Bill (TIMS) 2023, paving the way for the establishment of world class super specialty hospitals in the State.

Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao introduced the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences Bill (TIMS), 2023 and the Telangana Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Minister for Scheduled Caste Development Koppula Eshwar introduced the Telangana State Minorities Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023, while Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao introduced the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Labour Minister Ch. Malla Reddy introduced the Factories (Telangana Amendment) Bill, 2023.

All the five Bills were passed by voice vote.

