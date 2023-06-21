Telangana flourishing with devotional fragrance: Indrakaran Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:40 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Telangana government has succeeded in taking the reputation of the culture and festivals of Telangana to the international level, said Indrakaran Reddy

Yadadri-Bhongir: Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Wednesday said the devotional and spiritual self-existence of Telangana had seen new dimensions after the formation of a separate State.

Participating in the Spiritual Day programmes at Yadadri, he said the State government had succeeded in taking the reputation of the culture and festivals of Telangana to the international level. A devotional and spiritual atmosphere were flourishing in the State due to the importance accorded for conduct of festivals and for enrichment of the State’s culture by the State government, he said.

Stating that development of temples in Telangana was neglected by rulers in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, he said earlier 1,085 temples were included in the Dhoopa Deepa Naivaidhyam programme. After formation of Telangana state, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended the scheme to 6,641 temples. He also hiked salaries of temple priests to Rs 10,000 from Rs 6,000 per month.

The Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple was reconstructed, while the government also took up measures to acquire 35 acres for development of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada, known as Dakshin Kashi. The Chief Minister also sanctioned Rs.500 crore for development of the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple, he said.

Earlier, the Minister laid the foundation stone for a Vedha Patashala at Rayagiri, which will come up at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, Yadadri Executive Officer N Geetha and others were present.

