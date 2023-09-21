Telangana Football Association announces junior boys team for national championship

07:31 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Football Association has announced the junior boys football team that will compete in the upcoming national championship, scheduled to take place in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh starting September 24.

Squad: Mohammed Omar Farhat, Mohammed Sajid, Syed Zaiduddin, Suhel Sekh, Gurrapu Atharva, Venkat Sai Rachuri, Lukmin Nyodu, Mohammed Omar Farooq, Syed Faizan Ahmed Hashmi, Aman Paswan, Ali Bin Sayeed Bahdela, Alok Nishad, Aditya A, Mogulla Rishab Reddy, Arul Austin Joseph, Asghar Ali, Affan Hussain Mohammed, Tanav Reddy Samala, Paramesh Chapala, Dinesh Ramavath, Rajesh Janagama, Zidane Zachariah; Shaik Khaleel Rahman (Head Coach), Prakash Gopal (Assistant Coach), Roosi Venkat Ramudu (Manager), Boddu Appanna (Physio).