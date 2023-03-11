Telangana: Foundation donates suitcases, clothes and eatables to tribals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:38 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Kothagudem: The ‘Happy to Help You’ Foundation donated suitcases, clothes and eatables to tribals of Mathkur gram panchayat of Chandrugonda mandal in the district.

The members of the foundation visited the hamlet on Saturday, handed over suitcases and clothes to elders and eatables to children as part of their Mission for Tribes initiative. The material was provided by a youth, Vasireddy Sridhar in memory of his father Vasireddy Hanumantha Rao.

The foundation member Lentil Leans informed that they came to know that the tribals lacked closets to keep their clothes and others. Hence it was decided to provide them with suitcases. The tribals have been living in the area for the last 25 years.

The foundation would extend assistance to tribals in future as well, he said while thanking Sridhar for his kind gesture. The foundation members Srinivas, Vinay, Manish, Ravi Teja, Rama Krishna and Sujith were present.