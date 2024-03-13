Telangana: Four burglars nabbed in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 March 2024, 10:30 PM

Representational Image

Adilabad: Four house burglars were arrested, with Rs 59,500, gold jewelry weighing 6.048 tolas, 17.3 tolas of silver ornaments and 15 litres of cooking oil worth Rs.4.50 lakh being seized from them.

Adilabad DSP L Jeevan Reddy said Mohammad Moiz, Madi alias Vadguri Rathan, Shaik Abdul Fayaz and Syed Sultan, all belonging to different parts of Adilabad town, were apprehended while moving suspiciously in the district headquarters. The four were already booked for house burglaries reported in Adilabad town in recent times.

On being interrogated, the four confessed to committing the offences. They disclosed that they stole the cash and cooking oil from an outlet in the district centre.