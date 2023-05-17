| Telangana Four More Persons Arrested In Tspsc Exam Paper Leak Case

Telangana: Four more persons arrested in TSPSC exam paper leak case

So far 35 persons are arrested in TSPSC exam paper leak case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:50 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Four more persons were arrested by the Special Investigation Team of Hyderabad police in connection with the TSPSC exam paper leak case on Wednesday.

Among those arrested are Suchitra wife of Rajasekhar Reddy one of the prime suspect in the case. The three others are Rahul, Shanthi and Dattu.

So far 35 persons are arrested in the case.

The suspects who were arrested on Wednesday had purchased the DEO exam question paper, the police said.