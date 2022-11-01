Telangana: Ganja worth Rs 33 lakh seized, three held in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:05 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

(Representational Image)

Kothagudem: Ganja worth Rs 33 lakh was seized and three smugglers, including a minor were arrested by Paloncha rural police.

According to Paloncha rural SI, Srinivas, the police, based on reliable information, detained a vehicle carrying cannabis during a raid at Somulagudem crossroads in Paloncha mandal in the district on Tuesday. Two of the five smugglers in the vehicle escaped.

When the vehicle was checked, 85 packets of dry marijuana weighing 168 kg were found. The vehicle, ganja and the accused were taken to the police station. During interrogation, the accused confessed to police that they had bought ganja in Mothugudem of Andhra Pradesh and were transporting it to Wyra in Khammam district.

The arrested youths, Tellaboina Umesh of Vikalangula Colony in Khammam, Sheikh Aslam of Rebbavaram in Wyra mandal and a minor got into the habit of supplying ganja for a commission. They, along with two others, Hari and Sandeep bought ganja at Mothugudem.

The police shifted the minor to Juvenile Home in Khammam and produced the other two in the court. The police were looking for the absconding accused Hari and Sandeep. Paloncha CI, Nagaraju, rural SI Srinivas and staff participated in the raid.

In another incident at Bhadrachalam in the district, the police detained two youths, who were smuggling ganja from Andhra to Hyderabad on a motorbike. About 10 kg of ganja was seized from them, police said.