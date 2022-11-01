Kothagudem: CI extends financial support to ailing man

Kothagudem: Yellandu Inspector of Police, Banoth Raju extended financial assistance to an ailing private worker.

The CI came to about the ill health of Korivi Sagar of Cheruvu Katta area in Yellandu town from a social worker, Shaik Saleem. The police officer went to the residence of the worker on Tuesday and handed over an amount of Rs 5000 towards medical expenses and he appealed to people to help Sagar to the possible extent.

Saleem informed that Sagar, who works as a welder, was suffering from liver disease. He was being treated at Arogya Hospital in Khammam. He had spent over Rs 3 lakhs on treatment so far and was in need of more money for treatment.

Sagar’s wife Srilatha appealed to help their family as they were unable to afford the treatment. Charitable donors might contact 889738824 if they wish to support the family.