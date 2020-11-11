Telangana gets biggest Waste to Energy plant

KTR commissions the South India’s biggest plant at Jawaharnagar dump yard to generate 63 MW of power through municipal solid waste in Hyd

Hyderabad: After formally launching South India’s biggest Waste-to-Energy (WtE) plant at Jawaharnagar, here on Tuesday, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said efforts were on to generate 63 MW of power through municipal solid waste in Hyderabad.

The 19.8 MW WtE was formally commissioned by the Minister at Jawaharnagar dump yard today and he also laid foundation for another 28 MW plant under Phase II on the premises. The plant is expected to commission power generation in about 18 months. This apart, a 15 MW WtE power plant was coming up at Dundigul.

The idea was to ensure scientific disposal of municipal waste, besides generating power. At Jawaharnagar, through the existing 19.8 MW plant, nearly 1,200 tonnes of solid waste will be utilised for power generation daily. With the commissioning of another 28 MW plant at the site, close to 3,200 tonnes of solid waste will be utilised for generation of power every day, Rao said.

As a means to address the foul smell and solid waste management issues, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in association with Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL) took up capping works on the dump yard covering 135 acres.

The Minister said one crore residents of Hyderabad will be indebted to the residents of Jawaharnagar and neighbouring areas for bearing the inconvenience caused due to the dump yard all these years.

As a long term plan to decentralise waste management in Hyderabad, the State government has identified two places – Lakdaram in Sanga Reddy and Pyarenagar in Medak – which were away from human habitations. The GHMC has been handed over the possession of the lands, he said.

REEL Chairman and Rajya Sabha MP A Ayodhya Rami Reddy said the company will adopt Jawaharnagar and support the government in ensuring social, civil and environmental infrastructure in the area. “The WtE plants in Jawaharnagar will be developed as a model plant and set a benchmark for the entire country,” he said.

Thanking Reddy for the initiative, the Minister wanted the company to focus on developing health and education infrastructure in Jawaharnagar. He also directed the officials to address all the problems connected with the plants and extend support to the organisation. He further instructed the pollution control board officials to constantly monitor the pollution levels and clear the apprehensions of the local residents.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, REEL Managing Director and CEO, M Gowtham Reddy and others spoke on the occasion.

