Telangana gets ET award for Best EoDB

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:47 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao receiving the award on behalf of Telangana Government at the 'Digitech Conclave 2022' held in Delhi

Hyderabad: Government of Telangana is recognised as the State with Best EoDB/implementation by noted business daily Economic Times. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao received the award on behalf of Telangana Government at the ‘Digitech Conclave 2022’ held in Delhi on Thursday. The policies of the State Government have come for effusive praise at the event.

Telangana has been selected for the award based on extensive research and study conducted at the field level. Various reports released by the Central government departments were also considered. The award has been given to the Telangana government for providing better digital services to the people through the ‘Mee Seva’ portal along with the reforms implemented to facilitate business.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said that the Mee Seva has changed the way the citizen services are delivered by the Government. Most of them are now available digitally paving the way for contactless governance. He also explained the various milestones achieved by T-wallet, the official digital wallet of Telangana State.

He said that the industrial permits can be obtained within 15 days of applying online through the TS-iPass portal. For buildings, they can get the approvals within 21 days of applying through the TS BPass. Telangana has consistently been at the top in the ease of doing business rankings announced by the Central government.

The Economic Times Award is another proof of the efforts of the Telangana Government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to provide best services to the people.

IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Telangana Bhawan Resident Commissioner Dr Gaurav Uppal were also present at the event, said a Telangana Bhavan release.