Telangana gets Rs 1,200 investments from two companies

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:30 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: Telangana secured investments worth Rs 1,200 crore for an ethanol plant as well as a biogas production units.

Bhuvi Biochemicals has come forward to invest about Rs 1,040 crore to set up an ethanol unit. The facility will create employment to about 2,000 people. Another company, Dhatri Biosilicates, will invest Rs 160 crore to set up silica and biogas unit and the unit will employ about 250 people, announced Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on the microblogging platform Twitter.

The location of these units is not disclosed yet.

The Government of India has set a target of 43 crore litre of ethanol to be supplied by Telangana towards the Ethanol Blending Programme to reach 20% blending by 2025.