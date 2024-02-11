Telangana: Government doctors declare ‘Chalo DME’ if suspension orders are not rolled back

11 February 2024

Hyderabad: The Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) on Sunday has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the State government to roll back the suspension of two senior doctors from Kamareddy Government Medical College and General Hospital.

The members of the TTGDA said that they will launch a ‘Chalo DME’ program and if needed a statewide agitation if the State government doesn’t step-down from its decision, president, Dr Anwar and general secretary, TTGDA, Dr J Tirupathi Rao and other senior doctors said.

Dr Vasanth Kumar, who was suspended on Sunday by the State government, was not present in Kamareddy when the incident of rat biting a patient in the ICU took place. Since February 9, Dr Vasanth is on examination duty at Gandhi Medical College, they said.

“How can you suspend a doctor when he was deputed elsewhere by the State government and not at Kamareddy when the incident happened? It is clearly an administrative issue. The State government is unnecessarily making senior doctors scapegoats. The administration and sanitation agency of the hospital are responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the hospital. The roles are clearly divided,” Dr Tirupathi Rao said.