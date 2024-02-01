Congress Govt. fails to honour its electoral promise of notifying Group 1 jobs on Feb 1

Sky high expectations of the unemployed aspirants in Telangana fell flat on Thursday with the newly formed Congress government failed to honour its electoral promise of issuing the Group – I notification on February 1

Sky high expectations of the unemployed aspirants in Telangana fell flat on Thursday with the newly formed Congress government failed to honour its electoral promise of issuing the Group – I notification on February 1.

The Congress party in its election manifesto had promised filling up two lakh jobs within a year of coming to power. It also rolled out a ‘guaranteed’ job calendar with the Group – I notification scheduled for February 1. However, with the State government failing to meet its own deadline, there is a sense of betrayal, as prospective job aspirants now feel that the promises to fill-up Group-I posts were just props employed by the Congress party to win the assembly elections.

Fifty days after the formation of the Congress government, on January 30, the Finance department in a bit of a haste issued memo seeking vacancy status under the Group – I services from different departments. The full status of the availability of vacant posts was made available only on Wednesday evening, a day before “guaranteed” notification issuance.

According to informed sources, the Finance department, as per the details furnished by different departments, arrived at around 97 new vacancies under the Group – I category. It is expected that the Finance department would permit recruitment of these new vacancies, in addition to 503 vacancies that have already been notified by the previous BRS government.

While the TSPSC, after a nod from the Finance department, is likely to issue an addendum adding new posts to existing notification. This process, however, is quite cumbersome and a time consuming process.

In general, following a green signal from the Finance department for recruitment to recruiting agencies like the TSPSC, departments concerned place indents detailing the number of posts, qualifications, syllabus, and roster points among others details. This process takes at least 10 days to two weeks. Given the lengthy process involved, the Group – I notification might take more time.

The previous BRS government had notified 503 Group – I posts in 2022. As many as 2.33 lakh candidates registered for the examination that was held but cancelled due to paper leakage and over not taking biometric details in the exam.