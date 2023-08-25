Telangana: Government Whip Balka Suman extends financial aid to 2 students

Suman came to the rescue of Sumanth from Royyalapalli village in Kotapalli mandal and Ranjith belonging to Narayanapur village in Chennur mandal after learning their plight through locals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:05 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman extended financial aid of Rs 1 lakh each to two students Sumanth and Ranjith who were struggling to pay fees to pursue MBBS course in Hyderabad on Friday.

He requested the district administration of Mancherial to sanction monetary aid of Rs 2 lakh to Sumanth.