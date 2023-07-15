Suman sets deadline to complete pending works of MB

Government whip Balka Suman convenes a review meeting with officials concerned in Mancherial on Saturday

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman said that every household in Telangana was being covered by the prestigious Mission Bhagiratha scheme. He along with Collector Badavath Santosh convened a review meeting with officials concerned here on Saturday.

Suman stated that unlike anywhere in the country, safe and potable drinking water was being extended to 12,769 villages across Telangana through the first of its kind novel initiative. He said that foreign organisations and the United Nations were all praise for the drinking water scheme. Works of the scheme were being taken up in 103 gram panchayats of five mandals and 64 wards from three municipalities belonging to Chennur Assembly constituency.

The government whip further told the officials of Rural Water Supply and Grid to complete the pending works by carving out a road map by August 15. As many as 283 overhead tanks were constructed providing drinking water to 67,163 households in Chennur segment. He instructed the officials not to show laxity in supplying safe drinking water, considering the monsoon.

Suman asked local public representatives to be accessible to the public and to address challenges in drinking water by bringing the problems to the notice of the officials concerned. He instructed officials to take up repairs if pipelines were damaged and to fix leakages. He said that hindrances to the works would be resolved by having coordination with authorities.

Mission Bhageeratha Engineer-in-Chief Krupakar Reddy said that drinking water was being supplied to the public as per the plan of the scheme. He stated that beneficiaries could check filterbed in a village anytime. He clarified that bills would be cleared once executing agencies complete works assigned to them.

Superintending Engineer Gnan Kumar, RWS Executive Engineers Anjan Rao and Madhusudhan, Panchayat Raj EE Prakash, municipal commissioners, chairpersons and MPDOs, ZPTC members, Mandal Parishad Presidents and many other officials were present.