Telangana: Governor summons meeting of Assembly, Council

Published Date - 03:19 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday issued separate notifications summoning the Telangana Legislative Assembly to meet for its fourth meeting of the eighth session and the Legislative Council to meet for its fourth meeting of the 18th Session in the Assembly Hall at 12.10 pm on February 3.

Accordingly, the Governor will address the joint session of the State Assembly and the Council on the first day. Legislative Affairs minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy along with other officials had already extended the invitation to the Governor on Monday following which she approved clearing the annual State budget, and the Bills pending with her.

State officials had filed a petition in the High Court on Monday, seeking directions to the Governor for approval of the introduction of the budget. However, the petition was closed later in the day after respective counsels struck a compromise. Subsequently, the Governor issued the notification summoning the Assembly and the Council for the session.