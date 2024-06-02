Telangana Governor unfurls tricolour

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 June 2024, 10:50 PM

Governor CP Radhakrishnan

Hyderabad: Governor CP Radhakrishnan unfurled the national flag on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

The Governor of Telangana, Jharkhand, and Lt Governor of Puducherry, unfurled the national flag and took the parade salute at Raj Bhavan’s historic Durbar Hall.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said, “As we celebrate the 10th Foundation Day of Telangana, we must pledge to contribute to the development of Telangana and our nation, Bharat.”

After the speech, he inspected the guard of honour.