Telangana govt committed to economically benefit tendu leaves collectors: Indrakaran

Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that the government was directly paying revenue net share or bonus to tendu leaf collectors to provide economic support

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy displays a cheque of Rs 26.18 crore to pressmen in Chintalamanepalli mandal on Monday

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that the government was directly paying revenue net share or bonus to tendu leaf collectors to provide economic support.

He was speaking after giving away cheques to beneficiaries of tendu leaves royalty along with Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa here on Monday.

Addressing the beneficiaries in Chintalamanepalli mandal centre, Reddy said that the bonus of Rs 200 crore gained from 2016 to 2021 was being provided to the gatherers. The process of sharing the bonus commenced across the state.

The share is being directly credited to the accounts of the beneficiaries. A government order was issued increasing the cost the tendu leaves bundle from Rs 2.05 to Rs 3 each.

The minister further said that arrangements were made for collecting the leaves this summer. A target of procuring 2.27 bags of the leaves was set this year.

The gathering will be carried till the last of May. As many 75,000 persons were going to be involved in the temporary activity. The forest department would sell the leaves under the aegis of the forest development corporation. A bonus of Rs 31.58 crore was extended to 63,573 beneficiaries of the district.

A sum of Rs 26.18 crore was given to the beneficiaries of 48,418 beneficiaries from Sirpur (T) segment alone. Gathering tendu leaves in summer is a form of occasional livelihood to tribals and others of the district.

Urban Forest Park in near Sirpur (T)



Reddy said that an urban forest park would be created in a piece of land situated around Bheemanna temple on Kaghaznagar-Sirpur (T) road at a cost of Rs 5 crore soon, as requested by local MLA Konappa.

He said a plea to allow the activity of collecting the tendu leaves in the reserve forest near Sirpur (T) mandal centre would be reviewed and a decision was going to be made soon.

Asifabad MLA Athram Sakku, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests RM Dobriyal, Collector Hemanth Borkade, Field Director to Kawal Tiger Reserve CP Vinod Kumar, In-charge District Forest Officer Shiv Asheesh Singh, agriculture market committee chairman Kasam Srinivas and many others were present.