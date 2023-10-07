Telangana govt declares Dasara holiday on October 23

The State government, after careful consideration, has decided to modify the holiday from October 24 (Tuesday) to October 23 (Monday) as per the order issued by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:08 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Hyderabad: The State government has declared a general holiday on account of Dasara on October 23, Monday, instead of October 24 (Tuesday).

Earlier, the State government had issued an order declaring general holidays for Dasara festival on October 24 (Tuesday) and the following day of Dasara on October 25 (Wednesday).

In an order issued here on Saturday by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, it was said that after careful consideration, the government had decided to partially modify orders issued earlier, changing the holiday from October 24 (Tuesday) to October 23 (Monday).

