Telangana govt earns Rs 97 Cr from Rajiv Swagruha plot auction in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:44 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

Collector Sikta Patnaik hands over a document of ownership to a succesful bidder in Adilabad on Saturday .

Adilabad: Collector Sikta Patnaik said the process of open auctioning of plots belonging to Rajiv Swagruha layout developed by the State government was successful due to coordination among officials of various departments and cooperation from customers. She handed over documents of ownership to successful bidders here on Saturday.

Sikta stated that the government earned Rs 97.14 crore by way of selling 362 plots developed in the layout located in Battisavargaon village on the outskirts of the town. She said that the lowest price per square was Rs 8,100, while the highest rate was Rs 16,800 per sq yard on the final day of the auctioning. She added that 48 plots were sold on Saturday.

Additional Collectors Rizwan Shaik Basha, and N Nataraj, TSIIC zonal manager Maheshwar, Industries manager Padma, Housing Project Director Basaveshwar, Collectorate Administrative Officer Rajeshwar, Tahsildar Sandhya Rani and Vanaja Reddy were present.