Telangana govt following Mahatma Basaveswara Philosophy: CM KCR

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao hailed Basaveshwara as a social visionary, who not only reformed the religious values prevailing in the society of that time and fought against social evils

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday greeted the Veerasaiva Lingayat and Linga Balija communities on the occasion of Mahatma Veera Basaveswara Jayanthi.

In a message, the Chief Minister hailed Basaveshwara as a social visionary, who not only reformed the religious values prevailing in the society of that time and fought against social evils, but also fought for a society free of colour, caste and gender discrimination almost 900 years ago.

Stating that the seeds of parliamentary democracy were sown in those days by the visionary leader, the Chief Minister said Mahatma Basaveshwar established the ‘Anubhava Mantap’ system represented by all the castes. The Telangana government has been officially organising Basaveshwara’s birth anniversary every year and taking steps towards the fulfillment of his aspirations, he informed.

The Chief Minister said Basaveshwara’s Bronze statue was installed on Tank Bund as a symbol to continue the inspiration of the saint for future generations. The State government also allocated Rs 10 crore funds for the construction of ‘Basava Bhavan’ at Kokapet, he said, adding that his government would continue to pursue Basaveshwara’s philosophy of equality.”I will continue Basaveshwara’s aspirations by working towards the welfare of dalit, dackward castes, tribals and women,”he assured.