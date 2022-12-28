Telangana govt issues orders reorganising R&B dept

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

After several discussions with officials, proposals were received on reorganization of roads, buildings, highways, administration, quality control and other departments and new posts were set up in this regard, officials informed.

Hyderabad: The State government has issued orders reorganizing the Roads and Buildings(R&B) department. The State cabinet has recently approved the revamp of the entire State Roads and Buildings department and accordingly the changes were brought as per the direction of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

According to officials of the R & B department, the government has decided to create three new chief engineer offices, 10 circles, 13 divisions, 79 sub-divisions and 124 new sections. The department will create one circle, three divisions, 15 sub-divisions and 96 section offices by way of relocation of existing offices for better supervision and monitoring. As per the need of the new setup of the department, the government has sanctioned three new Chief Engineer posts, 10 Circle Superintendent posts, 13 Divisions Executive Engineer posts, 79 Sub Divisions Deputy Engineers, 124 Sections Junior Engineer posts.

The three new chief engineer offices will include two chief engineers(Territorial) and one chief engineer(Electrical). The ten new circle offices would come up at Mancherial, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Siddipet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Warangal and Nizamabad. For two circles orders would be issued shortly. The new circle office would come up at Warangal. The new division offices will come up at Mulugu, Gajwel, Bhadrachalam, Miryalguda, Narayanpet, Nizamabad, Warangal, Jangaon, Mahabubnagar and Siddipet.

After the formation of new districts in the State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to reorganize the R&B department to manage roads and buildings more effectively, keeping in mind the increased needs. In addition to the increasing number of vehicles in the State, the number of tractors and harvesters in the districts and rural areas has increased significantly with the development of the agricultural sector, which has necessitated the reorganization of the R&B department to undertake the construction of new roads, expansion of roads and better maintenance of roads.

The road assets of R&B Department comprises of 24,245 kms of road length with 3,152 kms of State Highways, 12,079 kms of Major District Roads, and 9,014 kms of Other District Roads. 16 National Highways are passing through the State covering a length of 2,690 kms, out of which 868 kms are with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)..

R&B Department, Telangana was also responsible for construction and maintenance of Government Buildings of various State Government Departments aggregating to 54.50 lakhs square feet area (Non-Residential Buildings – 13.13 lakhs Sq.fts and Residential Buildings – 41.37 lakhs Sq.fts) and acts as the custodian of State Government Buildings and the appurtenant lands.