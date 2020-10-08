Telangana govt mulls reopening of educational institutions

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said there is a possibility of taking a decision on reopening of the higher educational institutions first, and the schools later. After assessing the Covid-19 situation, a decision on reopening of the schools will be taken as per the guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, she said.

The Ministers sub-committee meeting, comprising Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar was held here on Wednesday. During the meeting, discussions were held on reopening of the schools and steps that educational institutions need to take in view of the Covid-19 crisis.

Sabitha Indra Reddy directed the officials concerned to frame guidelines for reopening of educational institutions in the State. As per the Covid-19 safety measures, classes have to be conducted with half-strength and the rest of the students have to be taught online, the Ministers said. The Education Minister said it was found in a survey that 96 per cent of people in the State have televisions, 40 per cent have internet access and 86 per cent are receiving online education.

The Tribal Welfare Minister mentioned that though there are mobile phones in the tribal areas, they do not receive proper signals. It is important for them to get the education and alternative approaches should be followed, the Minister said, adding that online lessons should be made accessible to all.

