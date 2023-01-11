Warangal: Inter-state ganja peddling gang busted, weed worth Rs 17.30 lakh seized

The police have also seized a car (TS04 FE 4625) and two smart phones from them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:27 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Task Force and Mamnoor police with the ganja peddlers in Warangal.

Warangal: The Commissioner’s Task Force sleuths along with Mamnoor police apprehended Mohammed Afroz of Khammam, Shaik Jilani of Pinaripalem, Narsipatnam Mandal of Anakapalli district, AP, and Adduri Venkatesh of SC Colony, Narsipatnam Mandal, Anakapalli district near Thimmapur cross road at Mamnoor and seized 86 KGs of dry ganja (43) Packets worth Rs 17,30,000 here on Tuesday, said Additional DCP Vaibhav R Gaikwad in a press note here on Wednesday. The police have also seized a car (TS04 FE 4625) and two smart phones from them.

“One of the accused Shaik Jilani along with another accused Adigarla Prakash Kumar, who is absconding now, started supplying dry ganja to Maharashtra state through their vehicle. They have been procuring the ganja from Lambasingi and Narsipatnam areas. After getting the orders from the parties, the ganja will be transported and handed over to the same parties of the concerned destinations. Several times they have transported the ganja to several destinations,” he said, adding that Shaik Jilani along with nine others including Adigarla Prakash Kumar were illegally transporting a huge quantity of ganja ( 240 KGs) when the police caught him on December 12, 2021.

PD Act was also invoked against Jilani, Adigarla Prakash Kumar and others. Adigarla Prakash Kumar (absconding) is the key procurer/transporter of ganja. “On receiving credible information regarding illegal transportation of Ganja from Narsipatnam to Maharashtra State via Mamnoor, the police conducted vehicle checking at Thimmapur X Road, Mamnoor. They stopped the said vehicle on seeing the police party they tried to escape from there. But the police had nabbed them,” the Additional DCP said.