Telangana Govt okays conducting TET before DSC exam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 08:01 PM

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday issued orders permitting the School Education department to hold the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) before the District Selection Committee (DSC) exam.

According to sources, the TET will be conducted before the teacher recruitment test as part of the District Selection Committee (DSC) notification recently issued for recruiting 11,062 teachers in the government and local body schools in the State. A 20 per cent weightage is allotted to the TET scores for teachers’ recruitment via the DSC.

The last TET was conducted in September 2023 for which a total of 2,91,058 candidates registered, 1,90,047 appeared and 29,073 qualified. The paper-I of the TET is conducted for aspirants seeking eligibility to teach classes I to V, while paper-II is held for candidates seeking teaching eligibility for classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a teacher either for classes I to V or classes VI to VIII have to appear for both paper I and II.