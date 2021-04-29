Telangana govt ready to deal with any situation: MLC K Kavitha

Kavitha set up a helpline centre in Hyderabad and Nizamabad district.

Hyderabad: The State government was fully geared up to deal with any situation arising out of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, said MLC K Kavitha on Thursday.

Reviewing the services being rendered to Covid patients from her the helpline centre, she spoke to patients and enquired about the treatment provided to them. She also interacted with the doctors to know the medical facilities provided to patients.

Kavitha set up a helpline centre in Hyderabad and Nizamabad district with contact numbers 040-23599999 / 89856 99999, and 08462- 250666 to assist Covid patients round-the-clock. Many people from Nizamabad, Kamareddy and Jagtial were calling these helpline numbers and seeking required assistance.

Owing to its proximity to Maharashtra, the erstwhile Nizamabad district is receiving more number of cases. Kavitha is also taking necessary measures to ensure that patients get proper treatment apart from medicines, Remdesivir injections, beds and oxygen supply.

She is also taking steps to rush patients to Hyderabad if there is shortage of beds in the district hospitals. With the helpline facility, food and medicines were also supplied to the patients, who are under home isolation in Nizamabad district.

Kavitha is also addressing the requests received through Twitter and forwarding the same to the hospitals concerned for providing proper treatment. After coordinating with the Health department, Kavitha ensured availability of 1,000 doses of Remdesivir injections and more than 10,000 testing kits to Nizamabad district.

The hospitals in Korutla and Metpally also received testing kits. Kavitha is receiving appreciation from people for extending services to patients through the helpline centre and Twitter. During pandemic last year, she extended similar services and helped migrant labourers.

