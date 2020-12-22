Telangana govt releases Rs 2,931.18 crore for Aasara pensions

Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the timely release of funds

By | Published: 6:36 pm

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday issued orders for release of Rs 2,931.18 crore for Aasara pensions provided to various sections in the State. Necessary administrative approvals were also issued for utilisation of these funds. Around 38.72 lakh beneficiaries are receiving Aasara pensions under various categories includiing senior citizens, differently-abled, beedi workers, widows, single women, weavers, toddy tappers, and also filaria and HIV positive patients.

Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the timely release of funds to ensure that the poor from these section do not get into trouble during the difficult times of Covid-19 pandemic. He said orders were proof of the State government’s commitment towards welfare of the poor and the needy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .