Telangana govt sanctions 1,000 more 2BHK houses to Siddipet town

By | State Bureau | Published: 12:22 am

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the State government has sanctioned an additional 1,000 double-bedroom houses to Siddipet town in addition to the 2,460 houses already constructed.

Since the government had granted 2,460 houses in the past, the Minister said that they have built them in a 45-acre land at Narsapur on the outskirts of Siddipet town. Rao said that they had named the area as KCR Nagar which was inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao last December.

When they requested the Chief Minister for granting additional houses for the homeless in Siddipet, Rao said he had immediately given his consent. Keeping his promise, the Chief Minister has officially granted 1,000 additional houses.

Saying that Telangana government’s sole aim is to provide house for all the homeless in the State, Rao said that they have got 11,000 applications from the homeless in Siddipet. After a thorough scrutiny, Rao said that they have allotted houses to 1,650 beneficiaries so far by providing all the amenities.

Since the construction of 2,460 houses has already been completed, he said that the allotment of remaining houses is under progress. The Minister thanked the Chief Minister for granting the houses to Siddipet town.

