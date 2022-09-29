Telangana govt sanctions cancer hospital for Khammam

Published Date - 06:24 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has announced that the State government sanctioned a cancer care hospital for Khammam.

All cancer related treatments and medicines would soon be provided at the district headquarters itself. The government was taking special care for the people’s health and working to achieve a healthy Telangana by creating a Telangana health profile, the Minister said, adding that sanctioning the cancer care hospital was a proof of the government’s sincerity towards public health.

Speaking after inaugurating a cardiac check up camp organised at the district Government General Hospital here on Thursday, the Minister said with increasing heart problems among people, 1.8 crore patients were dying every year from heart-related problems. With proper lifestyle, a little exercise and good eating habits, the deaths could be reduced by 80 percent.

Recalling that when he first got elected as Khammam MLA, the District Hospital with 200-beds was in a bad condition, the Minister said the hospital capacity was now increased to 500 beds and a Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Centre with all facilities and amenities was set up.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had also sanctioned a medical college to Khammam and classes would begin from next year. Quality medical services were being offered at District Hospital on par with private hospitals. Earlier, people were forced to go to Hyderabad for major operations, but now all surgeries, including bypass surgeries, were done in the District Hospital free of cost. Significant progress was made in the medical field in all parts of the State, due to the vision of the Chief Minister, he said.

The government has also increased the budget allocation for the medical sector. In order to strengthen human resources, the Chief Minister sanctioned 21,073 new posts in the medical department, Ajay Kumar noted. Public health services were expanded from a three-tier system to a five-tier system to make health services more accessible to the people.

Schemes like KCR Kits and Arogya Lakshmi and Telangana Diagnostic Centres contributing to qualitative change in the public health sector. Basti Dawakhanas and Palle Dawakhanas established across the State with the aim of taking medical services closer to the public, gaining popularity. The government increased diet charges for patients and provided subsidised meals for their attendants, the minister added.

MLC Tata Madhusudhan, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raju, District Collector VP Gautham, DM &HO Dr. B Malathi and Hospital Superintendent Dr. B Venkateshwarlu were present.