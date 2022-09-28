Take steps to curb road mishaps: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:49 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar speaking at a road safety meeting in Khammam on Wednesday. The Minister inaugurated a modernised police conference hall at the Khammam police headquarters and held a meeting to review road safety standards.

Khammam: Road safety was everyone’s responsibility and all commuters have to follow safety standards to prevent road accidents, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said.

The Minister inaugurated a modernised police conference hall at the district police headquarters here on Wednesday and held a meeting to review road safety standards and accident prevention measures on national, state and rural roads across the district.

Ajay Kumar told police, panchayat raj, transport, revenue, NHAI and R&B officials to work hard at the field level to take preventive and protective measures against accidents. In view of the high number of road accidents, he advised officials to identify black spots and take measures in accordance with road safety guidelines to prevent accidents. Speed controllers and indicator boards have to be installed at necessary places on the roads, he said.

Warning sign boards, direction boards and traffic signal lights should be installed on the main roads besides installing traffic signals in Khammam Municipal Corporation to address traffic problems, the minister noted.

Ajay Kumar opined that 91 percent of accidents occur due to human errors and there was a possibility to avoid such accidents with a little control. After the formation of Telangana, the State government allocated huge funds to the police department and constructed buildings on a permanent basis in order to make the police services more accessible to the public.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao felt that investments would come to the State only if there was a good law and order situation and took steps to strengthen the police department, the minister said. He launched several development works in the city.

MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raju, District Collector VP Gautham, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, Additional DCP (Admin) Sabharish P and others were present.