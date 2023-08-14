Telangana Govt sanctions Rs 27.62 crore for BT roads in Khammam, Palair constituencies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Khammam: The State government has accorded administrative sanction for Rs 27.62 crore for laying 14 new BT roads in Khammam and Palair Assembly constituencies in the district.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department principal secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania issued separate government orders sanctioning funds for the roads. Rs 13.10 crore sanctioned for the roads in Khammam constituency while Rs 14.52 crore sanctioned in Palair constituency.

In Khammam constituency six bituminous (BT) roads with a length of 16.80 kilometres connecting twelve villages and thandas in Raghunathapalem mandal would be laid in the place of mud roads. In Palair constituency eight roads with a length of 15.05 kilometres would be laid to connect sixteen villages and thandas in Kusumanchi, Thirumalayapalem and Nelakondapally mandals.

Khammam MLA, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Palair MLA K Upender Reddy thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao for sanctioning funds for the roads. The road works would be started soon and made available to the people, the minister said.

