Telangana: Govt teachers’ promotions, transfers to commence from Jan 28

On January 27, the department will be issuing a notification along with guidelines on the transfers and promotions of government and local body school teachers

By Yuvraj Akula Updated On - 08:51 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

Hyderabad: Ending the long wait of teachers for promotions and transfers, the School Education department is all set to commence the process on January 28.

On January 27, the department will be issuing a notification along with guidelines on the transfers and promotions of government and local body school teachers, with submission of applications to start the following day.

Also Read Govt school teachers across Telangana to get 20,000 Tablet PCs

The department will be hosting the existing vacancy list of category wise schools (I, II, III and IV) and seniority list for promotion of Grade-II Headmaster and School Assistants on the website http://www.schooledu.telangana.gov.in/.

This will be followed by online submission of applications and hard copies of applications, along with documentary evidence wherever entitlement points being claimed by the teachers, to be submitted to authorities concerned.

As per the process decided, upon verification of applications by the DEOs, a provisional seniority lists along with entitlement points for transfers and seniority lists for promotions will be hosted on the DEO’s website and objections, if any, are received. A final seniority list for transfers and promotions will be displayed at the office of DEO and website.

The transfers and promotions are to be taken up through the web-based counselling. Accordingly, the Grade-II Headmaster of both ZP and government schools seeking transfers will be given the opportunity to exercise their web options.

Following the seniority list, the headmasters are transferred and HM vacancies after such transfers are filled by promoting the School Assistants (SAs). After promotions, the SAs seeking transfers can exercise web options. As vacancies arise through promotions and transfers of SAs, the eligible Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) are promoted to the SA posts in all subjects. It is followed by transfers of eligible SGTs.

According to a senior official, those teachers who have put in eight year service in the same school will be mandatorily transferred as per the rule. This time, the government gave some relaxations to teachers who or whose family is undergoing dialysis or are Thalassemia patients.

“The government also made transfers optional for teachers who have put in eight years of service in the same school but have three years for superannuation. Earlier, such provision was extended to teachers with eight years of experience in the same and who were to retire in two years. A detailed schedule for transfers and promotion is expected on Monday,” the official said.