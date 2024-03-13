Telangana Govt to host Iftar dinner at LB Stadium on Friday

Chief Minister along with the Ministers, MPs, legislators and other elected representatives will participate in the event, aimed to promote inclusivity and religious harmony

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 March 2024, 08:58 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will hold the State government’s Iftar dinner at LB Stadium here on Friday, coinciding with the first Friday of the holy month of Ramzan. The Chief Minister along with the Ministers, MPs, legislators and other elected representatives will participate in the event, aimed to promote inclusivity and religious harmony.

Adviser to the State government Mohd Shabbir Ali on Wednesday visited the venue and reviewed the arrangements being made for the Iftar dinner. He asked the officials to make elaborate arrangements to extend hospitality to Muslim brethren during Ramzan.

Special arrangements will be made for the members of the Muslim community to offer Namaz at the venue. The officials were instructed to make elaborate arrangements like food, drinking waterm mobile toilets and other basic amenities to prevent inconvenience for guests at the Iftar. They have been asked to facilitate a smooth and comfortable experience for Muslims participating in the Iftar dinner.

Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav, Chief Minister’s Office Principal Secretary Ahmed Nadeem, Secretary Shanawaz Khasim, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Ross, other officials attended the meeting.